Spurs' Luke Kornet: Plays 10 minutes in loss

Kornet recorded zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds in 10 minutes during Saturday's 94-90 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Kornet saw increased burn in Game 5, though he failed to make much of an impact. The big man appeared in 68 regular-season games (25 starts) during his first season with the Spurs, averaging 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 21.0 minutes per showing. The 30-year-old shot 64.3 percent from the field and has topped the 60.0 percent mark in each of the last four seasons.