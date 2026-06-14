Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Spurs' Luke Kornet: Plays 10 minutes in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Kornet recorded zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds in 10 minutes during Saturday's 94-90 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Kornet saw increased burn in Game 5, though he failed to make much of an impact. The big man appeared in 68 regular-season games (25 starts) during his first season with the Spurs, averaging 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 21.0 minutes per showing. The 30-year-old shot 64.3 percent from the field and has topped the 60.0 percent mark in each of the last four seasons.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!