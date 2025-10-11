Spurs' Luke Kornet: Plays well off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kornet finished with seven points (2-4 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 18 minutes of Friday's 134-130 preseason win over the Jazz.
With Kelly Olynyk (heel) still sidelined, Kornet may have run away with the backup center job with a strong showing in the preseason. Additionally, Kornet has shown that he can thrive alongside Victor Wembanyama in certain situations as well.
