Kornet provided 10 points (5-9 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Friday's 116-112 win over the Clippers.

Kornet reached double-digit points for the first time in his last 8 games, providing a steady presence in the second unit during Friday's narrow victory. He notably logged 24 minutes, which marked his highest playing time in a single game since January 6. While he continues to serve primarily as the backup to Victor Wembanyama, the 30-year-old center has been efficient with his opportunities, averaging 6.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest this season.