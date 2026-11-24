Kornet contributed 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 123-107 win over the Kings.

Kornet took full advantage of his expanded opportunities with Victor Wembanyama (back) unavailable, delivering a double-double and nearly tripling his playing time from Saturday's win over New Orleans. While Kornet is unlikely to maintain this level of offensive involvement when San Antonio's frontcourt is back at full strength, Monday's performance highlights why he's worth considering as a streaming option whenever Victor Wembanyama is sidelined.