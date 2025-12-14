Kornet will start against the Thunder on Saturday.

Although Victor Wembanyama is available to play following a 12-game absence due to a strained left calf, Kornet will get the starting nod at center. The big man has started each of his last 11 appearances, averaging 6.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 blocks in 27.2 minutes per contest during that span. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if he saw a dip in playing time with Wembanyama available.