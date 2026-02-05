Kornet has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to left ankle soreness and left adductor tightness, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

After grabbing 15 boards in 15 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Thunder, Kornet will take a seat for the second half of San Antonio's back-to-back set. Carter Bryant should stick in the rotation Thursday, while Kornet is expected to be back in action Saturday during a rematch against Dallas.