Kornet produced 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes of Monday's 124-108 preseason win over Indiana.

Kornet has been an obvious standout for the Spurs throughout the preseason, and at times, he has shown that he can be utilized alongside Victor Wembanyama. Through three exhibitions, Kornet is averaging 10.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in 18.6 minutes per contest.