Kornet finished with 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Monday's 119-88 preseason victory.

After signing a four-year deal with the Spurs during the offseason, it appears as though Kornet will begin the season as the primary backup behind Victor Wembanyama. While this was an encouraging performance, it should be noted that Wembanyama didn't play at all during the second half, allowing Kornet to feast on what was an undersized opponent. With that said, Kornet is no stranger to playing limited minutes off the bench, a role he has thrived in for the majority of his career. Look for him to play minutes in the mid-teens, stepping up if and when Wembanyama misses time throughout the season.