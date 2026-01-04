Kornet ended with 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks across 31 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 115-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Kornet erupted for a season-high 23 points, while also matching his season-high with five blocked shots. Victor Wembanyama missed his second straight game due to a knee injury, affording Kornet starter-level minutes. It appears as though Wembanyama could return as soon as Tuesday, meaning Kornet's run of production could come to an end sooner rather than later. With that said, he is worth holding, at least until Wembanyama is back to playing starter-level minutes himself.