Kornet produced seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 123-110 victory over the Jazz.

Even though Kornet's fantasy value is taking a hit with Victor Wembanyama back in the starting lineup, the former is hanging on to relevance in a reserve role. Over his last five contests, Kornet has averaged 7.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 20.9 minutes per game.