Kornet accumulated seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 127-114 loss to the Jazz.

Kornet resumed his spot on the bench, with Victor Wembanyama moving back into the starting lineup. The demotion likely signals the end of Kornet's standard league value, having now scored no more than eight points in three straight games. At best, he can still be utilized for streaming purposes, providing ample production in both rebounds and blocks.