Kornet logged 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and one block over 21 minutes during the Spurs' 133-104 preseason win over the Pacers on Friday.

Kornet put together another strong performance in the preseason as he led the Spurs' bench in scoring and rebounds. The ninth-year center signed a four-year, $41 million contract with the Spurs after spending the last three-plus years with the Celtics. Kornet figures to play a key role off the pine as the first center off the bench, though the Spurs could also deploy a two-big lineup with the Vanderbilt product and Victor Wembanyama sharing the floor.