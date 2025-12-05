Kornet (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Kornet has been on a tear defensively, racking up 14 blocks and three steals over his last six games. He's drawn nine straight starts in Victor Wembanyama's (calf) absence, but with both big men sidelined, Kelly Olynyk and Bismack Biyombo are likely going to play bigger roles. Jeremy Sochan could also play some small-ball five. Kornet's injury is labeled as soreness, so it appears minor, and his next chance to suit up will come Monday in New Orleans.