Branham closed with 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 128-117 loss to the Jazz.

Branham led the way for a shorthanded Spurs squad with 21 points, his highest scoring output since February. He knocked down seven field goals for the third straight contest, but he still lacks sufficient production in any other category. The young guard just recorded his first steal in six games, and he hasn't put up more than four assists since the beginning of March. His fantasy value is almost completely tied to his scoring so when that drops off, he's very hard to hold on to.