San Antonio assigned Branham to the Austin Spurs on Tuesday, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Branham has played just 16 minutes over the Spurs' past two games and will likely head to the G League to get extended playing time. During a four-game stretch to start November, the rookie first-round pick made two starts and posted 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 19.8 minutes with San Antonio, but he shot just 28.6 percent from the field in that span.