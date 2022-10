Branham won't play in Monday's game against the Timberwolves after being assigned to the G League's Austin Spurs, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Branham hasn't seen any action since the preseason and will now join the Spurs' G League affiliate for the start of its training camp. The Ohio State product will continue his development in the lower ranks for now until San Antonio is ready to bring him back into the fold.