Branham (back) is not listed in the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rockets and is expected to start, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Branham missed Saturday's loss against the Rockets but should be fine to play Sunday in the second leg of this back-to-back. Branham should be in the starting lineup, a role he's had in his last 11 appearances. He's averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field in that span.