Branham (hip) will be available for Thursday's contest versus the Pacers, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Branham nabbed a questionable tag leading up to the contest after departing early Tuesday, but it appears the issue was relatively minor and won't cost him additional action. However, Branham will now have an additional contender for minutes in Devin Vassell, who figures to eventually retake a spot in the starting five. Even if that doesn't occur Thursday, Branham will presumably cede some minutes.