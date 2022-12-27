Branham registered 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 126-122 victory over the Jazz.

Branham paced the Spurs' bench in scoring on the strength of an efficient 7-for-11 performance from the field and perfect 4-for-4 mark from the charity stripe. The rookie has been very efficient as a shooter of late, posting an absurd 71.4 percent field-goal rate (25-of-35) over his past five contests. Much of his work during that span has come from beyond the arc, as he's gone 9-for-16 from three-point range during the five-game hot stretch. Branham's recent strong play has helped him solidify a sizable role in San Antonio's rotation, as he has played 20-plus minutes four times in his past five contests.