Branham supplied 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Friday's 130-126 overtime victory over New York.

Branham came into the contest averaging just 6.0 points on 33.8 percent shooting over his previous nine games, but he stepped up to make an impact off the bench Friday despite logging less than 20 minutes. The second-year guard was a starter earlier in the campaign but has come off the bench in 25 of his past 27 contests, with his production unsurprisingly dropping as a result. Branham can get hot from time to time but is far off the radar in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.