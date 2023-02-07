Branham ended with 15 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Monday's 128-104 loss to Chicago.

The rookie out of Ohio State has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a woeful season for the Spurs, and he has scored at least 15 points in three games in a row. He's started the last two contests due to the absence of Tre Jones (foot), and there's a chance he might remain in the lineup when San Antonio takes on Toronto on Wednesday.