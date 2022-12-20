Branham recorded a career-high 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and added three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Monday's 124-105 win over the Rockets.

Four turnovers were about the only blemish on Branham's stat line, as the rookie produced his points efficiently and also chipped in on the defensive end. He's now reached the 20-minute mark in two straight games, though his added playing time has come with Josh Richaradson (personal) sitting out both contests and with Keldon Johnson (back) sitting out Monday's. Even so, Branham's ability to take advantage of the expanded playing time could put him in position to stick in the San Antonio rotation moving forward. The 10-20 Spurs are fading after a hot start to the season and are incentivized to give young players like the 19-year-old Branham longer looks.