Branham had 23 points (6-11 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 131-129 loss to the Kings.

It was the second-year guard's best scoring performance of the season. Branham is on a roll from the Spurs' second unit, draining multiple three-pointers in seven of the last nine games while averaging 14.9 points, 2.6 threes, 2.2 boards and 2.2 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and a blistering 57.5 percent (23-for-40) from beyond the arc.