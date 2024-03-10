Branham totaled 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 victory over the Warriors.

Branham moved into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing Devin Vassell who was a late scratch due to an apparent hip issue. That makes three games in a row of at least 20 points, putting Branham firmly on the standard league radar. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Spurs leaning more into their second and third units moving forward, meaning Branham could continue to be a solid source of points and threes.