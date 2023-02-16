Branham produced 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 120-110 loss to the Hornets.

Branham caught fire from the field in this one by shooting 71.4 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from downtown. The Ohio State product has now started seven straight contests for the Spurs while Romeo Langford (thigh) and Tre Jones (foot) return to health. Branham is averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists over this stretch.