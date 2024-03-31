Branham will start during Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Branham will return to the starting lineup for the first time since Mar. 9 due to Devin Vassell (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (ankle) being sidelined. In his last five starts, Branham has averaged 12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Contributes 10 points off bench•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Returns to bench Monday•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Drops 20 points in spot start•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Starting against Warriors•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Delivers season-high 23 points•
-
Spurs' Malaki Branham: Pops for season-high 20 off bench•