Share Video

Link copied!

Branham will start during Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Branham will return to the starting lineup for the first time since Mar. 9 due to Devin Vassell (foot) and Jeremy Sochan (ankle) being sidelined. In his last five starts, Branham has averaged 12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.8 minutes per game.

More News