Spurs' Malaki Branham: Expected to return to action Sunday
Branham (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Branham missed San Antonio's previous contest with a right ankle sprain but is expected to play Sunday. Branham will likely reclaim his starting spot from Tre Jones if he's upgraded to available.
