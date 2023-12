Branham will start Friday's game against the Bulls, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

The Spurs are switching up their starting unit again. Branham will be joined by Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama. Branham has averaged 8.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.6 minutes across eight appearances as a starter this season, but this is the first time San Antonio has rolled out this group in the opening unit.