Branham racked up 27 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Friday's 138-131 double-overtime loss to the Pistons.

Branham ended with a career-high 27 points in the loss, scoring at least 20 points for the third time in his past five games. However, despite the uptick in offensive production, Branham remains outside the top 140 over the past two weeks, highlighting the fact he offers very little outside of scoring. The Spurs are clearly looking to the future, meaning Branham is likely to have a sizeable role ROS. With that said, there are a number of key pieces yet to return and so managers may want to temper their expectations moving forward.