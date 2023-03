Branham (shoulder) will play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Branham is available for the closing leg of the Spurs' back-to-back set Wednesday after missing Tuesday's contest with a right shoulder issue. He should be expected to take on a larger role Wednesday with Devin Vassell (knee) sidelined. In 31 games with Vassell inactive, Branham has averaged 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 24.6 minutes.