Branham (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Branham will shake off a questionable tag and should draw a sixth straight start. Over his last five starts, Branham has averaged 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34.8 minutes per game.

