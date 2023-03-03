Branham is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Rockets with a low-back contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Branham was recently battling a hip issue but is now on the injury report with a back contusion. The rookie has started 11 straight games and is averaging 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists during that stretch, but he's struggled offensively over the Spurs' past two contests, totaling just 12 points (6-15 FG). Devin Vassell (rest) has already been ruled out, while Romeo Langford (thigh) is also questionable, so Blake Wesley could be in store for a major offensive role if Langford and Branham join Vassell on the sidelines.