Branham totaled 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three assists in 21 minutes during Monday's 122-99 win over the Raptors.

Branham joined the scoring fun in a game where San Antonio led from start to finish. Monday marked his first game with at least 10 points since Jan. 24th, and even then he was inefficient in doing so, dropping his season-long efficiency to 41.9 percent from the field.