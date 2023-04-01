Branham totaled 19 points (8-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 130-115 loss to Golden State.

Branham needed 21 shots to score 19 points, but he still posted a solid stat line across the board. Aside from ending just three rebounds away from recording a double-double, Branham keeps showing he can handle a starting role and reached the 15-point mark for the fourth straight outing. He's averaging 11.5 points per game since the beginning of March.