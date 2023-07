Branham tallied 29 points (12-20 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 96-85 Summer League win over the Wizards.

Branham's 29 points were a game high. Not only was he efficient from the outside, but he only logged one turnover. Branham started 32 games for the Spurs in 2022-23 and should earn even more playing time in his second season.