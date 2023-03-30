Branham closed with 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 128-117 loss to the Jazz.

Branham led the way a shorthanded Spurs squad in the scoring column, with his 21 points representing his best scoring output since Feb. 23. He knocked down seven field goals for the third straight contest, but he's struggling to produce on a consistent basis in the peripheral categories. The steal he recorded Wednesday was his first in six games, and he hasn't put up more than three assists since March 2.