Branham produced five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 win over the Rockets.

Branham moved into the starting lineup Thursday, filling the void as the Spurs continue to battle injuries to a number of key pieces. Despite the promotion, Branham failed to produce anything of note, much to the disappointment of anyone who streamed him in on what was a low-volume night. Moving forward, there is a chance he sticks in the starting lineup, at least until players start returning. With that said, he is unlikely to warrant a roster spot outside of deeper formats.