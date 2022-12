Branham was assigned to the Spurs' G league affiliate Austin Spurs on Friday, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Branham has seen a considerable amount of action with San Antonio as they dealt with a plethora of injuries on the wing, amassing four starts in his time with the team. However, with the team nearing full health, Branham was designated to the G League, where he should immediately be a top contributor.