Branham won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Jazz due to a hip injury, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Branham recorded four points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes before exiting Tuesday's game. Devonte' Graham and Blake Wesley are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Branham's status for Thursday's matchup with Indiana is uncertain.
