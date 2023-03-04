Branham (back) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Rockets.

Branham will be missing his first game since Dec. 12, and the Spurs are quite shorthanded with Keldon Johnson (foot), Devin Vassell (knee) and Doug McDermott (thumb) shelved as well. More minutes could be in store for Devonte' Graham, Blake Wesley and Keita Bates-Diop.