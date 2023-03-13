Branham (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Branham suffered a right shoulder impingement Saturday, and with San Antonio playing for Ping Pong balls, the rookie might take his time coming back from this one. He should be considered questionable at best for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, so he's a risky guy to deploy in weekly settings. With Tre Jones (illness) and Romeo Langford (rest) set to join Branham on the sidelines Tuesday, Devonte' Graham will be getting all the run he can handle.