Branham (hip) sports a questionable tag on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game versus the Pistons.
Branham departed Tuesday's game versus the Jazz prematurely due to a hip injury and could not rejoin the action after logging 21 minutes. His status for Thursday remains up in the air, but the team should provide further clarification ahead of the opening tipoff.
