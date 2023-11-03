Branham closed Thursday's 132-121 win over the Suns with three points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one block over 20 minutes.

Branham started the second half of Thursday's matchup after Devin Vassell (groin) exited the game, but the 2022 first-rounder was inefficient from the floor and unable to generate substantial production in the victory. Tre Jones was much more productive as a reserve, tallying 12 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes. Vassell is slated to miss time, which could lead to Branham taking on a starting role in the near future, but the latter will likely need to generate more production if he hopes to hold off Jones, Devonte' Graham and Doug McDermott.