Branham totaled 13 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and seven assists across 20 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 loss to the Heat.

Devin Vassell is healthy, so Branham's usage and minutes are expected to trend down. However, Branham is still looking at a significant role with the second unit. He'll look to keep his momentum going against the Thunder on Tuesday.