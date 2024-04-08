Branham supplied 22 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 44 minutes during Sunday's 133-126 double-overtime loss to the 76ers.

Making his fourth straight start in place of Devin Vassell (foot), Branham topped 20 points for the second time in that stretch, although he needed to play a career-high 44 minutes to do it. The second-year guard has taken on a larger role during this latest stint in the starting five, averaging 18.0 points, 3.3 threes, 2.5 boards and 2.0 assists in 36.5 minutes per game. Since Vassell is done for the year, Branham could maintain that level of production over the final week of the regular season.