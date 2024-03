Branham closed Tuesday's 114-101 loss to the Rockets with 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 26 minutes off the bench.

The second-year guard posted his best scoring total of the season while tying his season high in made three-pointers. Branham, a first-round pick in 2022, appears to be taking a step forward in his development -- over the last nine games, he's averaging 13.4 points, 2.1 boards, 2.1 assists and 2.1 threes in 22.6 minutes a contest.