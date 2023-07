Branham secured 32 points (12-24 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal over 26 minutes of Wednesday's 109-99 win over the Lakers during Summer League.

After sitting out the Spurs' Summer League opener, Branham started Wednesday's tilt and posted a game-high 32 points. After appearing in 66 games (32 starts) with San Antonio last season and averaging 10.2 points on 23.5 minutes per game, Branham should continue to handle a hefty offensive workload in Summer League.