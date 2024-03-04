Branham registered 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 win over Indiana.

Branham started for the first time since Jan. 2, and while the move was deserved considering his recent numbers off the bench, he lived up to the expectations and posted a solid stat line on both ends of the court. It remains to be seen if Branham will remain a starter on a long-term basis, but he made a solid case to keep his name in the first unit when the Spurs take on the Rockets on Tuesday. Branham is averaging 12.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game over his last eight appearances.