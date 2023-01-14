Branham chipped in 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Friday's 144-113 loss to the Warriors.

Branham has settled as a reliable option off the bench for the Spurs, and the rookie is proving he belongs in the NBA with some strong performances of late. He's scored in double digits in four of his last five games while attempting at least eight shots four times in that stretch as well, which means he can produce and is not afraid to attempt shots when given a chance. The rookie is averaging 7.2 points across 19.4 minutes per game this season.