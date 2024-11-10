Branham (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Branham missed Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a right ankle injury which now has his staus in question for Monday. If he is ultimately unable to go, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie could see more run.
